Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in January

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ERF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,008. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $105,372,000 after purchasing an additional 169,917 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,366,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,478 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,150,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 4,229,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,196,000 after purchasing an additional 889,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,182,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,156,000 after purchasing an additional 940,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

