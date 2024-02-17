Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,631,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 256,557 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 1.09% of Entegris worth $153,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,492,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 3,490.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,036,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,233 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after acquiring an additional 748,491 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,965,000 after acquiring an additional 608,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after acquiring an additional 536,532 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. StockNews.com raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total transaction of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,920. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $69.37 and a one year high of $140.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.50.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

