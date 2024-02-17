EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.260-2.340 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.000-10.400 EPS.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM traded up $10.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.98. 1,113,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,121. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $341.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.11.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on EPAM. Wolfe Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of EPAM Systems from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $326.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

