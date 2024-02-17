Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Short Interest Update

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,730,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 9,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 136.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 5.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

EQNR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 7,723,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,430. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Several research firms have commented on EQNR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

