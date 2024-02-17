Ergo Trading Up 23.2% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Ergo has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.52 or 0.00002939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $111.38 million and $425,635.26 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,604.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.65 or 0.00516722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.95 or 0.00135552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008043 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00050101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.32 or 0.00233150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00148211 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00024301 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,437,522 coins and its circulating supply is 73,438,242 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

