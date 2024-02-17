ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ESSA Pharma Price Performance

Shares of EPIX stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $9.15. 130,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,569. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at ESSA Pharma

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Pharma

In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 23,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $133,274.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 784,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,634.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 677,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPIX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

