ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of EPIX stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $9.15. 130,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,569. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Pharma will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 677,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPIX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ESSA Pharma from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company's lead candidate EPI-7386, an androgen receptor based resistance mechanisms that develop in patients with castration-resistant prostate cancer and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
