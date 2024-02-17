Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Up 5.4% in January

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 756,900 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 717,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 461,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Essent Group Stock Down 2.1 %

ESNT traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. The stock had a trading volume of 748,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $56.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.48.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

