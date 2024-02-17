Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 416,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $225.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.37. The stock had a trading volume of 405,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,288. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.54. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 146.43%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Further Reading

