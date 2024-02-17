Everscale (EVER) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.59 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Everscale has a market capitalization of $99.59 million and $123,251.44 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,104,503,377 coins and its circulating supply is 1,959,410,526 coins. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

