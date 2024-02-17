Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.15

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.15 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.78). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.80), with a volume of 63,667 shares.
Everyman Media Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £57.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.11.
Insider Buying and Selling at Everyman Media Group
In other news, insider Michael Rosehill purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £150,000 ($189,441.78). Corporate insiders own 61.74% of the company’s stock.
About Everyman Media Group
Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Everyman Media Group
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Everyman Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everyman Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.