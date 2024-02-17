Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.15

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 63.15 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.78). Everyman Media Group shares last traded at GBX 63 ($0.80), with a volume of 63,667 shares.

Everyman Media Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £57.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -787.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 63.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.11.

Get Everyman Media Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Everyman Media Group

In other news, insider Michael Rosehill purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.76) per share, for a total transaction of £150,000 ($189,441.78). Corporate insiders own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

About Everyman Media Group

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

See Also

