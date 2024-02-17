Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 12,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.16. 2,506,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,240. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $376,585.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $14,956,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 132,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,989,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94,881 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after purchasing an additional 388,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

