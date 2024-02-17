Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Down 5.0% in January

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIEW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 68,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,429. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.