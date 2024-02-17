Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Down 5.0% in January

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the January 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FFIEW remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 68,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,429. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile
