Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Short Interest Down 9.6% in January

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 197,800 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 218,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fathom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Fathom by 113.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 427,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 227,877 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Fathom by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,256,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 120,027 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in Fathom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 193,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fathom by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fathom during the second quarter valued at $621,000. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fathom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Fathom in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

Fathom Price Performance

Shares of FTHM stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.77. 25,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,614. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.99. Fathom has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Fathom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.