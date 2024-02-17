Filecoin (FIL) Hits Market Cap of $3.19 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.25 or 0.00012049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market cap of $3.19 billion and approximately $442.70 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,928,183 coins and its circulating supply is 510,878,591 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

