First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.79

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and traded as high as $38.45. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 28,565 shares trading hands.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEMS. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 15.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 124,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 103,249 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,299,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

