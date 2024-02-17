First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.79

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and traded as high as $38.45. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $38.36, with a volume of 28,565 shares trading hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.35 million, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
