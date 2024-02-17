Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Update

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,500 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 154,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Stock Performance

Shares of FLUX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.30. 180,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,418. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Flux Power has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

