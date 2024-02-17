Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.79

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as low as $6.00. Fresnillo shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 3,562 shares traded.
Fresnillo Trading Up 3.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82.
Fresnillo Company Profile
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.
