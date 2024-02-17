Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Short Interest Update

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 722,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 340.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 9,892.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.1 %

FTDR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,796. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Frontdoor has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $38.97.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.