Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Update

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the January 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.13. 2,575,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genworth Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 60.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

