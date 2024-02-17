GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

GitLab Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of GTLB stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,317,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,116. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. GitLab has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of GitLab

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 426,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 80.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 5.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

