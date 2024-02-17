Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Global-e Online by 581.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global-e Online by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,452 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $57,816,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Global-e Online by 469.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.
NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $40.98. 854,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,623. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 1.19.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
