Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Global-e Online by 581.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,105,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global-e Online by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,452 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth about $57,816,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Global-e Online by 469.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,367,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GLBE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Global-e Online Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $40.98. 854,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,623. Global-e Online has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

