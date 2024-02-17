Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Global Payments updated its FY24 guidance to $11.54-$11.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 11.540-11.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.99. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Global Payments by 72.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

