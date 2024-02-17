Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global Water Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 23,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,875. The company has a market cap of $302.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

