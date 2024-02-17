Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.50. 23,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,875. The company has a market cap of $302.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It served approximately 74,000 people in approximately 29,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
