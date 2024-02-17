Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Graham by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,190,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,760,000 after buying an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Graham by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 599,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Graham by 11.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 540,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 57,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 45,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. 78,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.22 million, a PE ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 0.53. Graham has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

