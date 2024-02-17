Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Short Interest Down 9.5% in January

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Stock Down 1.3 %

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. 3,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,524. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.64.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

