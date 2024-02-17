Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.00. 3,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 1,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

Harleysville Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 30.64%.

Harleysville Financial Increases Dividend

About Harleysville Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. This is a boost from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Harleysville Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

