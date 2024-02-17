HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Short Interest Up 10.4% in January

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.29. 532,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,527. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $83.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 239.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock worth $3,379,812 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQY

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.