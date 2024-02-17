Hedera Price Tops $0.0837 (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last week, Hedera has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.82 billion and $50.38 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0837 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00076257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00025906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00019939 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000856 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,678,813,527 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,678,813,526.96947 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08446975 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 218 active market(s) with $66,147,311.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

