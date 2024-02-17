Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 407,100 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 445,500 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 471,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Heritage Insurance from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heritage Insurance from $5.70 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HRTG

Heritage Insurance Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of HRTG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.32. The stock had a trading volume of 180,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,513. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $246.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

In other news, Director Paul L. Whiting acquired 40,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $299,993.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,912.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.