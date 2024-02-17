Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 70.2% Over Last Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 61.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $201.59 million and approximately $145.43 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 70.2% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $13.73 or 0.00026600 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00048873 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00051618 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,681,000 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

