Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.54. 947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $41.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

