Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hudson Global
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudson Global
Hudson Global Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:HSON traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.54. 947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,634. Hudson Global has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $41.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.