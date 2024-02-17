Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Short Interest Update

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the January 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 183,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYMC. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35,814 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 137,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,741. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. Hycroft Mining has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

