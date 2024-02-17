i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,900 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the January 15th total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $20.61. The stock had a trading volume of 313,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,124. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $687.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 57,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIIV. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get Our Latest Report on i3 Verticals

About i3 Verticals

(Get Free Report)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.