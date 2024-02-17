ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Update

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ICC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get ICC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ICC

Institutional Trading of ICC

ICC Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ICC stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Free Report ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,243 shares during the quarter. ICC comprises 2.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 7.83% of ICC worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

ICCH stock remained flat at $15.23 on Friday. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. ICC has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About ICC

(Get Free Report)

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.