ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Update

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ICC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
Institutional Trading of ICC
ICC Stock Performance
ICCH stock remained flat at $15.23 on Friday. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69. ICC has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
About ICC
ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ICC
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.