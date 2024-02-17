Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Short Interest Up 8.9% in January

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ichor
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ichor Trading Down 1.1 %
ICHR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. 410,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.01.
About Ichor
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ichor
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.