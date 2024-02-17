Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Short Interest Up 8.9% in January

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 212,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Ichor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ichor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ichor Trading Down 1.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ichor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ichor by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Ichor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Ichor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ichor by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICHR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.00. 410,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65. Ichor has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.01.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.