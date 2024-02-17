ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Short Interest Update

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ICL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded ICL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays cut ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE ICL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. 937,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,271. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ICL Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,777,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after buying an additional 139,406 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 40.2% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 16,906,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851,284 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 39.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the third quarter worth $10,193,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 99.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,414,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689,663 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

