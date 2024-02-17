ICON Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $237.34 million and approximately $9.45 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 980,125,894 coins and its circulating supply is 980,126,930 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 980,050,523.7562152. The last known price of ICON is 0.23637604 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $5,482,575.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.