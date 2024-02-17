IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Short Interest Update

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 777,600 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 710,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 318,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $101,858,000. American Trust grew its holdings in IDACORP by 38,530.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 728,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 726,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 5,338.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,962 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 591,874 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 632,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,230,000 after buying an additional 487,134 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,121 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,639,000 after buying an additional 313,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDA stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.67. 344,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,515. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 14.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 64.59%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

