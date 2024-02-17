IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Update

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
IF Bancorp Trading Up 2.9 %
IROQ stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.00. 1,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. IF Bancorp has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 million, a PE ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.
IF Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. IF Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IF Bancorp
IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.
