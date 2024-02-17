Ilika (LON:IKA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.85

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.85 ($0.48) and traded as low as GBX 31.50 ($0.40). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.41), with a volume of 68,816 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ilika from GBX 120 ($1.52) to GBX 110 ($1.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.76. The company has a market cap of £51.67 million, a PE ratio of -812.50 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 12.20.

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

