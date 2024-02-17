Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 15,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,255,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 4,189,335 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,046,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,840,000 after buying an additional 2,799,962 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 1,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,040,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 6,348,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

INVZ stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,202,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,551. The company has a market capitalization of $275.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

