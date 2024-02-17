Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Short Interest Update

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 737,200 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 677,700 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inseego by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inseego Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of Inseego stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. 128,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. Inseego has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

