Intact Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Algoma Steel Group worth $7,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $455,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. 460,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.94 million, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

