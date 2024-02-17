Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys 55,755 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of SSR Mining worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 9.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 31.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,644,000 after buying an additional 349,449 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SSRM. CIBC lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.91. 6,386,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,062,247. The firm has a market cap of $996.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.96. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

