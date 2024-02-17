Intact Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 246,020 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $18,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,538,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,264,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,138,000 after buying an additional 114,545 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after buying an additional 74,723 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 11,740.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.3% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 354,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 75,970 shares during the period. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

PBA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,843. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The company has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

