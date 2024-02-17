Intact Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 550,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,620 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 1.5% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $35,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

CNQ stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,869,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,534. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $67.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

