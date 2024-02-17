Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,700 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 1.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $31,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 178,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,014 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 827,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,158,000 after acquiring an additional 124,266 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 545,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 80,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOP traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,711,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,371,723. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.32 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $91.57.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.16.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

