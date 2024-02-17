Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.59. 2,202,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,519,629. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.57. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $251.65. The stock has a market cap of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

