Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 121,850 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,850 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial accounts for about 2.3% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Sun Life Financial worth $52,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLF. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.96% of the company’s stock.
SLF stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 403,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,109. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $54.11.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.
