Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 124,380 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 124,380 shares during the quarter. Enerplus makes up approximately 1.0% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Enerplus worth $23,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERF. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Enerplus by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 8.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 1,294,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $18.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.86.

About Enerplus

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

